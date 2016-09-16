JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military says its forces shot and killed a Palestinian who stabbed a soldier in the West Bank.
It said the incident occurred Saturday morning during a security check in the flashpoint city of Hebron.
The violence comes a day after Palestinians carried out three attacks on Israeli forces and civilians.
It was the latest violence in a year of Palestinian attacks that at times have been near-daily occurrences. The multiple attacks this weekend came after weeks of relative calm.
The Palestinian assaults, mainly stabbings, have killed 34 Israelis and two Americans. About 214 Palestinians were also killed during that same period; Israel says the majority were attackers.
Israeli and Palestinian rights groups say the military has at times used excessive force to subdue attackers.
