JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli media say police will question Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a fourth time in corruption investigations concerning his ties with top executives in media, international business and Hollywood.

Local media say police will question Netanyahu on Monday as part of two ongoing investigations. Police declined to confirm this.

One investigation, dubbed “File 1000,” reportedly concerns claims that Netanyahu improperly accepted lavish gifts from wealthy supporters, including Australian billionaire James Packer and Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan.

The second investigation, “File 2000,” reportedly concerns Netanyahu’s alleged attempts to strike a deal with publisher Arnon Mozes of the Yediot Ahronot newspaper group to promote legislation to weaken Yediot’s main competitor in exchange for more favorable coverage of him by Yediot.

Netanyahu has denied wrongdoing and claims a media witch hunt against him.