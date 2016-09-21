JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Defense Ministry says its forces shot a 13-year-old Palestinian girl in the leg after she refused to stop at a West Bank crossing. It says she later told Israeli authorities she wanted to die.
The Defense Ministry says the girl ignored calls and warning shots to stop Wednesday. It says she was later shot in the leg, lightly hurt and taken to hospital. It says she told Israeli investigators “I came to die.”
But Palestinian police say she was shot when she tried to run away. They say a relative of the girl was killed in the same place last year while allegedly trying to stab soldiers.
There was no immediate comment from the girl’s family.
