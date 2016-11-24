HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Israel has ordered the evacuation of thousands of people and called up hundreds of military reservists to battle a spreading fire in the northern city of Haifa.
Police said at least eight neighborhoods had been evacuated by early afternoon, as smoke spread over the city. At least 17 people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.
Police and firefighters were deployed throughout the city, as people loaded up supermarket carts with belongings and fled their homes. Some people connected hoses together from apartment buildings to help battle the fires, while residents covered their faces in cloths.
The Haifa fire is the largest of several blazes to erupt across the country over the past two days. The fires have quickly spread due to dry weather and heavy winds.
Most Read Stories
- Mariners acquire shortstop Jean Segura and two other players from Diamondbacks for Taijuan Walker and Ketel Marte
- She’s pondering relocating to Canada for long-distance love | Dear Carolyn
- Thanksgiving, Apple Cup travel alert: ‘Parade of storms’ to bring rain, wind, mountain snow
- Most expensive destroyer in Navy history breaks down
- Lodge Sports Grille preps new locations as existing ones go into Chapter 11 bankruptcy
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.