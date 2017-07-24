JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has begun dismantling metal detectors it installed a week earlier at the gates of a contested Jerusalem shrine, amid widespread Muslim protests.

The removal is meant to defuse escalating tensions between Israel and the Muslim world, including key security ally Jordan. The kingdom is the Muslim custodian of the shrine that is also holy to Jews.

It remains unclear if Muslim religious leaders will accept a decision by Israel’s security Cabinet early on Tuesday to replace the metal detectors with “sophisticated technology,” reportedly cameras that can detect hidden objects.

Israel installed the metal detectors in response to an Arab attack that killed two Israeli police guards at the Muslim-administered holy site.

Muslims alleged Israel was expanding control at the site under the guise of security. Israel has denied this.