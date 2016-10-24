RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The main Palestinian newspaper is publishing a rare interview with Israel’s ultranationalist defense minister where he threatened the militant group Hamas that rules Gaza and dismissed the Palestinian president.
Avigdor Lieberman reiterated his long-held positions Monday in the daily Al Quds. But for a Palestinian paper to interview an Israeli official is unusual and it comes at a time of heightened tensions between the sides.
Lieberman dismissed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as “incapable” of signing a peace deal with Israel and threatened Hamas with “being destroyed” if they “impose war on Israel.”
The Palestinian Ministry of Information issued a statement criticizing the reporter for “giving a stage to the murderer Lieberman to mix things and to pass through his terminology.”
Most Read Stories
- Woman fatally shot by deputies on Muckleshoot tribal land was pregnant
- Complete coverage: Seahawks, Cardinals battle to 6-6 tie in NFC West showdown
- Kremlin: demands for Assad's departure "thoughtless"
- Huskies rise to No. 4 in AP poll, open as an 11-point favorite vs. No. 17 Utah
- Washington state’s plan for megaquake ‘grossly inadequate,’ review finds
Hamas in Gaza also condemned the interview.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.