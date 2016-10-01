JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Foreign Ministry says it’s “unfortunate” that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte chose to invoke Adolf Hitler and the Holocaust in his bloody anti-crime war.
Spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon says Saturday Israel is convinced the Philippine president “will find a way to clarify his words.”
On Friday, the outspoken Duterte said “Hitler massacred 3 million Jews … there’s 3 million drug addicts. There are. I’d be happy to slaughter them.”
Duterte, under fire for extra-judicial killings in the drug war, was referring to the estimated number of drug addicts in the country. The U.S. has warned the president’s violent rhetoric could affect aid.
Most Read Stories
- No. 10 Huskies rout No. 7 Stanford 44-6
- Seahawks' Doug Baldwin says he's gotten death threats for social activism efforts WATCH
- Stanford at Washington: Live updates as No. 10 Huskies host No. 7 Cardinal in Pac-12 showdown
- Crew rescues 4 after Kenmore Air crash off Lopez Island
- UW game day: What to watch for when the Huskies host No. 7 Stanford
The Nazis and their allies killed 6 million Jews during World War II as part of a campaign to obliterate European Jewry.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.