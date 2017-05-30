BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s state media and a war monitoring group say that at least 13 civilians were killed when Islamic State militants shelled government-held neighborhoods in the eastern city of Deir el-Zour.

The official state news agency SANA says the shelling hit the neighborhoods of al-Joura and Qussour late on Monday. The report says a woman was among those killed.

IS has controlled other parts of the city since 2015, leaving more than 90,000 people under siege in the government-held areas.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the shelling took place shortly before sundown as residents were preparing to break their daytime fasting during the holy month of Ramadan. The Observatory put the death toll at 14.

Deir Ezzor24 says IS lobbed mortar shells at a neighborhood with government troops.