The killings indicate the extremist organization has been gaining adherents in new parts of the country.

KABUL, Afghanistan — Gunmen who claim to be followers of the Islamic State group killed 23 civilian hostages in a remote province in western Afghanistan, officials said Wednesday.

The killings on Tuesday in Ghor province were the most recent indication that the extremist organization, also known as ISIS or ISIL, has been gaining adherents in new parts of the country, even as the authorities have successfully moved against its strongholds in the eastern province of Nangarhar, which borders Pakistan.

Provincial police and government officials in Ghor said the killings were carried out by a former Taliban unit with 150 members who had defected from that insurgent group and declared allegiance to the Islamic State. The Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid quickly disassociated his group from the deaths, posting a message on his Twitter account saying the killings had “nothing to do with the mujahedeen,” a term referring to Taliban fighters.

Ghor is far from Afghanistan’s main locus of Islamic State activity, in parts of Nangarhar province, where the extremists have been subjected to American airstrikes as well as government military action in the past two years.