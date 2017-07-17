JERUSALEM (AP) — Islamic leaders have called on Muslims to boycott a Jerusalem holy site after Israel set up metal detectors at the entrance gates following a deadly Arab attack there last week.
Israel set the security measures when it reopened the site — sacred to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount — on Sunday. The site was shut on Friday after three Arab Muslim citizens of Israel opened fire there, killing two police officers.
The, Waqf, Jordan’s Islamic authority that manages religious affairs of the site, together with other Muslim groups, called on the faithful “not to enter the mosque.”
It says that if “metal detectors continue to be imposed, we call upon the people to pray in front of the gates.”
