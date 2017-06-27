MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — An Iraqi officer says counterattacks by Islamic State militants on the western edge of Mosul have stalled Iraqi forces’ push in the Old City — the last IS stronghold in the city.
The officer says Iraqi forces and coalition air assets were pulled away from the Old City on Tuesday to clear the Yarmouk and Tanak neighborhoods where IS staged counterattacks earlier this week. The neighborhoods were declared liberated of IS in May.
He says attacks began Sunday by scores of IS fighters dressed in Iraqi Shiite paramilitary uniforms. A dozen coalition airstrikes on Mosul’s western-most edge killed about 40 militants on Monday.
The officer spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
Most Read Stories
- UW study finds Seattle’s minimum wage is costing jobs
- Costco is testing a new burger in Seattle, and it might remind you of Shake Shack
- Check out the Pike Place Market’s $74M addition: See 360-degree views of the new MarketFront VIEW
- Trump travel ban partly reinstated; fall court arguments set VIEW
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat
IS-held Mosul has shrunk to just about 2 square kilometers in the ancient Old City district.