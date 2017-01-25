It's unclear whether the account's owners are actually based here in the Evergreen State.

An “alternative” National Parks Service Twitter account with a handful of real facts and a flood of opinions has sprung up in the aftermath of digital drama on Tuesday. Those posting to the account, which has gained more than 240,000 followers on the social-media site, claim to be based in Washington at Mount Rainier National Park.

The year 2015 was the first time the global average temperatures were 1 degree Celsius or more above the 1880-1899 average #Climate — AltUSNatParkService (@AltNatParkSer) January 24, 2017

We are definitely real! Come visit us at Mt Rainer National Park. (We are in Washington) https://t.co/yjQfZKRHLF — AltUSNatParkService (@AltNatParkSer) January 25, 2017

US election was tough for park rangers, but Dems & Reps united over common fear of CFCs from President Trump's excessive use of hairspray — AltUSNatParkService (@AltNatParkSer) January 25, 2017

The account was formed after the National Parks Service’s Badlands Twitter account posted several tweets discussing climate change, an action seen as being in defiance of President Trump’s administration. The tweets were later removed from the Badlands account. On Wednesday, Death Valley National Park garnered attention for postings to its Twitter account about Japanese internment camps.

For later, after those Badlands National Park tweets get deleted, here's what happened. ht @migold pic.twitter.com/b5vnKjwDnn — Patrick LaForge (@palafo) January 24, 2017

The Interior Department, which includes the National Park Service, had been prohibited from Twitter use until Saturday after an employee shared tweets that apparently rankled the Trump administration. The tweets showed images comparing the size of the crowd gathered at the National Mall for Trump’s inauguration with Barack Obama’s ceremony eight years earlier. The images showed more people in attendance at Obama’s inauguration.

National Park Service banned from tweeting after anti-Trump retweets https://t.co/n75BZO9yZg pic.twitter.com/DhaMK4vKNA — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) January 21, 2017

The Associated Press reports the Trump administration has barred several government agencies from communicating with the public through social media and other means, including the Environmental Protection Agency and the departments of Transportation and Agriculture.

Seattle Times requests for interviews were not returned and the account misspelled “Rainier.”