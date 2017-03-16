PANAJI, India (AP) — Indian police say a female Irish tourist whose body was found in the western beach state of Goa had been raped and strangled.
Police officer Umesh Gaonkar said an autopsy performed Thursday showed that cerebral damage and constriction of the neck caused her death.
He said a suspect, a local criminal who was arrested Wednesday, would face rape and murder charges.
The body of the 28-year-old woman was found Tuesday by a farmer on an isolated beach near Canacona village.
Most Read Stories
- Golden Gardens attack survivor: My story was exploited in transgender-bathroom debate
- Washington fires Lorenzo Romar as Husky men's basketball coach after 15 seasons VIEW
- Nation's top recruit Michael Porter Jr. likely to follow fired UW coach Lorenzo Romar out the door
- U.S. Attorney’s Office launches investigation of Swedish neurosurgery unit
- Silence reigns as sewage spews into Puget Sound. Here’s why.
The crime highlights persistent violence against women in India despite tougher laws against sexual assault imposed after the 2012 death of a young woman who was gang-raped on a bus in New Delhi.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.