BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s prime minister is demanding full disclosure about events surrounding the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.
Haider al-Abadi told reporters on Tuesday that he would like to see a “thorough investigation” of America’s decision-making that took the U.S. forces from “liberating” the country from “Saddam (Hussein’s) terrorist regime” to “occupying” Iraq.
Al-Abadi says the invasion in fact unleashed instability and “led to chaos” that persists to this day.
He added that America’s involvement in Iraq opened the doors for “all terrorist groups from all over the world to enter” the country — something Iraqis “paid dearly” for.
Most Read Stories
- This season, Seahawks have crossed the line from brash to just plain unlikable | Matt Calkins
- How Seattle Mayor Murray’s plan to help homeless living in RVs unraveled VIEW
- UW star quarterback Jake Browning has surgery on throwing shoulder
- 'It's time for Seattle to shut up': What the national media are saying about the Seahawks' future
- Can’t make it to D.C.? Seattle will have own women’s march
The Iraqi premier — in a veiled message to the incoming Trump administration — also said he hopes that “Iraqis will be compensated for the tragedies and catastrophes they endured.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.