BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi officials say a suicide truck bomb has targeted a police checkpoint in southern Baghdad, killing 15 people and wounding 45.
Security and hospital officials say the bomber detonated the vehicle — an oil tanker laden with explosives — late on Wednesday night. Three policemen are among the dead while the rest were civilians. A number of policemen were also wounded.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity under regulations
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic State group has carried out similar attacks as their territorial hold in Iraq weakens.
Most Read Stories
- Prosecutor reviewing sex-abuse allegations against ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen
- The results are in: Here's where the new Dick's Drive-In will be
- Knife-wielding man in custody after downtown standoff VIEW
- Amazon tries to bag a big chunk of grocery market with Seattle pickup locations WATCH
- Career advice: End affair with boss, then apply for promotion | Dear Carolyn
Iraqi forces are fighting IS in western Mosul, where some 2,000 IS fighters are launching fierce counterattacks. After launching the operation to retake Mosul in October, Iraq declared eastern Mosul liberated in January.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.