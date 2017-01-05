BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi officials say a suicide car bombing in a commercial area in central Baghdad has killed at least 11 civilians.
A police officer says the bomber struck on Thursday night, hitting shops and food stands near a bus station in the Bab al-Muadam area. He says the bombing also wounded at least 22 people.
A medical official confirmed the casualty figures. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they are not authorized to release information.
Earlier, a series of bombings in and around Baghdad killed at least 16 people.
No one has claimed responsibility for any of the day’s attacks but they bore the hallmarks of the Islamic State group, which has carried out a string of bombings in Baghdad over the past week, killing nearly 100 people.
