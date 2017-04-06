MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — The Iraqi government says Islamic State group militants have shot down an Iraqi army helicopter over Mosul, killing the two-member crew.
The Ministry of Defense says in a statement that the incident happened during the operation to retake the city from IS militants.
Officials say the chopper came down as a result of ground fire and landed somewhere in eastern Mosul. Footage from an AP cameraman shows a large ball of fire with a long trail of thick black smoke as the aircraft falling out of the sky Thursday afternoon.
Iraqi air force and army aircraft conduct regular strike operations over the city to support police and special forces units battling the militants. The operation to retake Mosul from IS started last October.
Most Read Stories
- Dozens of University of Washington programs make top 10 in new global ranking
- Seahawks GM John Schneider on Richard Sherman trade rumors: 'What you've seen lately in the news is real'
- What luck: We dithered so long, Bertha’s tunnel now makes more sense | Danny Westneat VIEW
- Norwegian launches Seattle-London flights with $199 one-way fares
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.