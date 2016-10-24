BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi forces, backed by U.S.-led coalition airstrikes, are battling Islamic State militants for a third day in a remote western town, hundreds of kilometers (miles) to the south of the operation to retake Mosul.
Col. John Dorrian, a spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition, says “fighting is ongoing in Rutba” on Tuesday and that the town is still contested.
He says the coalition strikes are supporting the Iraqi forces’ “response efforts, including one against a Daesh convoy that was attempting to flee the area.” Daesh is an Arabic acronym for the IS group.
The Iraqi military could not immediately be reached for comment.
IS launched a complex attack on Rutba on Sunday. Iraqi officials have said the situation is under control, but haven’t provided details about the fighting or possible casualties.
