MAKHMOUR, Iraq (AP) — An Iraqi commander says reinforcements have been sent to eastern Mosul after a major Islamic State counterattack drove troops back last week, further slowing a nearly two-month-old offensive to retake the city.
Maj. Gen. Najim al-Jabouri said Saturday that Federal Police and Iraqi army units have moved from the southern front to the city’s east, where most of the fighting has been concentrated in recent weeks.
Iraqi commanders had hoped to push up from the south to take Mosul’s international airport, but those plans appear to be on hold.
Iraqi troops were driven back last week within hours of seizing the al-Salam hospital in eastern Mosul, which IS had been using as a base. More than 20 soldiers were killed before special forces opened a corridor for them to retreat.
Most Read Stories
- Sexless marriage worries husband | Dear Carolyn
- Live updates on Seattle-area snowfall: Schools delayed, canceled as snow turns to rain VIEW
- For $750, Seattle’s newest apartment is the size of a parking space
- Look: Washington Crew uses Husky Stadium snow to send a message about UW football vs. Alabama
- Where did the most snow fall? Here are totals from around Western Washington
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.