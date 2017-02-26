BAGHDAD (AP) — A senior commander says Iraqi militarized police have captured a neighborhood on the western side of Mosul amid fierce clashes with Islamic State militants.
Maj. Gen. Haider al-Maturi of the Federal Police Commandos Division told The Associated Press that his troops entered the Tayaran neighborhood Sunday morning and it is now “under their full control.”
Al-Maturi said IS militants deployed at least 10 suicide car bombs, but nine of them were blown up before reaching their targets. The 10th killed two policemen and wounded five. Al-Maturi added that his forces arrested two militants — an Iraqi and a foreigner who speaks Russian.
Iraqi forces, backed by aerial support by the U.S.-led international coalition, control eastern Mosul. Iraq’s second largest city is split roughly in half by the Tigris River.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Big pool of blood’: Redmond man shoots cougar in research cage
- Afraid and confused, legal immigrants backing out of Seattle-area home purchases
- 5-year-old Kent girl re-creates iconic photos of notable black women for Black History Month VIEW
- Bellevue transit tunnel underway, but no giant drill for this job WATCH
- UW's Kelsey Plum breaks Jackie Stiles' NCAA all-time scoring record in 57-point performance vs. Utah VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.