BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s Prime Minister says no U.S. combat troops will stay in Iraq after the fight against the Islamic State is concluded.
Haider al-Abadi remarks came in a statement Friday morning following a report by The Associated Press that talks are ongoing between Iraq and the U.S. on maintaining American forces in Iraq.
Al-Abadi says the American troops will be advisers who will help Iraq’s security forces maintain “full readiness” for any “future security challenges.”
Iraqi forces are struggling to retake the last remaining Mosul neighborhoods IS holds in the city’s western half, but even after a territorial victory, Iraqi and U.S.-led coalition officials have warned of the potential for IS to carry our insurgent attacks in government held territory.
