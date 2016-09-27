BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq has inaugurated an archaeology museum in the southern, oil-rich city of Basra, the first museum to be opened in the war-ravaged country in decades.

The head of Basra Museum, Qahtan al-Obaid, tells The Associated Press that one hall was opened on Tuesday. Named Basra Hall, it showcases artifacts dating from 400 BC to 1800 AD. He says the objects tell the history of Basra as a commercial and cultural hub.

He says other halls will be opened in the future to showcase the civilizations that flourished in Mesopotamia, such as the Babylonians, Assyrians and the Sumerians — who date back to 3000 BC.

The museum is housed in a former palace belonging to Saddam Hussein, Iraq’s longstanding president who was overthrown following the 2003 U.S.-led invasion.