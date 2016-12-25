BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi officials say separate bombings in and around Baghdad have killed at least 11 civilians and wounded 34 others.
Police say the deadliest in Sunday’s attacks, all carried out with bombs and targeting commercial areas, took place in the southeastern Nahrawan district and southwestern Suwaib district, where three civilians were killed in each. A total of 15 civilians were wounded in these attacks.
Medical officials confirmed casualty figures. All officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release information.
No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks. Iraq witnesses near-daily attacks, including in Baghdad, which have been frequently claimed by the Islamic State group.
