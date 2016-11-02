TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — It seems everyone has an opinion about the U.S. presidential election, including Iran’s supreme leader.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei criticized both Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump in a speech Wednesday marking the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.
Khamenei said Clinton and Trump’s comments in the presidential debates “are sufficient for the annihilation of the reputation of the United States.”
He didn’t name either candidate in his speech.
He also described Americans as “liars, untrustworthy, deceitful and backstabbers” while saying he still opposed any direct negotiations with the U.S. following the nuclear deal.
Iranian state television aired two of the three U.S. presidential debates live.
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani in October described the two candidates as “bad and worse,” without specifying which was which.
