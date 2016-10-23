TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani has criticized the U.S. presidential candidates’ behavior during their debates.
Speaking to a crowd during a visit to the central Iranian city of Arak, Rouhani said on Sunday: “Did you see the debate and the way of their speaking, accusing and mocking each other? Do we want such a democracy and election in our country?”
Iran holds presidential elections in May 2017.
Rouhani said that during his September visit to the UN General Assembly, he was asked which of the candidates he preferred. “I said, what? Should I prefer bad to worse or worse to bad?” he said in comments broadcast live by state television.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle skyline is tops in construction cranes — more than any other U.S. city
- Complete coverage: No. 5 Huskies roll to 41-17 victory over Oregon State Beavers VIEW
- Kremlin: demands for Assad's departure "thoughtless"
- Injury to sideline UW sack leader Joe Mathis against Oregon State
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
It was Rouhani’s first public comment on the U.S. election.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.