TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani has told the Qatari Emir that the “siege of Qatar is not acceptable for us,” according to the office of the presidency’s website.

The Sunday report quotes Rouhani as telling Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani in a phone conversation: “Tehran will stand by Qatar’s government.”

“Iran’s air space, ground and sea will be always be open to Qatar as a… friendly nation,” said Rouhani, and that the two nations’ cooperation will remain “continuous.”

Iran’s president added that “pressure, threats and sanctions” are not solutions for resolving rifts.

Iran’s rival Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain sent Qatar a 13-point list of demands to end the regional crisis, which included curbing diplomatic ties with Iran.