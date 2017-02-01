TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV is reporting that President Hassan Rouhani has lashed out at the recent executive order by U.S. president Donald Trump to suspend immigration and visa processes for nationals from seven majority-Muslim countries, including Iran.
Rouhani described Trump and his administration as newcomers who don’t understand politics, saying, “A man had been living in another world and now has entered the world of politics.”
Rouhani also said that Trump would end up harming not only his own nation but other countries as well.
Rouhani called the American administration dishonest for claiming to be on the side of the Iranian people, but then banning them.
Most Read Stories
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson on Donald Trump: 'This thing is getting out of hand'
- Police stop nude jogger on Microsoft campus after seeing ‘illuminated’ buttocks
- Give mother-in-law the message: Emotional abuse not tolerated here | Dear Carolyn
- Police: Edmonds woman declares, ‘I am a serial killer!’ and stabs date in the chest
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.