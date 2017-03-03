TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Hundreds of Iranians have gathered at Tehran Cinema Museum to celebrate Asghar Farhadi’s Academy Awards win for best foreign language film.
The Friday gathering congratulated Farhadi and his film crew on “The Salesman” with a standing ovation.
In his short speech, Farhadi said the film was not a pre-planned project but, he added, “I decided to make the film by chance and I am happy that I made the decision.”
He said he his Oscars win was not a merely personal success, but also an award for those who contributed to his achievements.
Most Read Stories
- Top neurosurgeon Johnny Delashaw resigns from Swedish | Quantity of Care
- He wants baby, she’ll think about it — after wedding | Dear Carolyn
- Up to 3 feet of snow could slam Cascades; Seattle sees coldest 3 months in decades
- Accountants in Oscar mistake are off the show
- No soda tax for diet drinkers? Seattle’s plan excludes drinks favored by rich and white | FYI Guy
This was Farhadi second Oscar for best foreign language film. He secured Iran’s first in 2012 with “A Separation”.
Farhadi boycotted this year’s ceremony to protest President Trump’s now-suspended travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries including Iran.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.