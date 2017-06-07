ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish officials say Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will visit Turkey for talks with his Turkish counterpart on bilateral and regional issues, including the Syrian conflict.
The officials said Zarif and Mevlut Cavusoglu would meet later Wednesday. They did not provide further details of the visit.
The announcement was made as Iran was hit by a pair of attacks — on its parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini — which killed two security guards and wounded more than 30 people. A siege at the legislature was still underway.
The Islamic State group claimed the attacks.
