VIENNA (AP) — Iran’s delegation to the International Atomic Energy Agency says Western nations need to normalize relations with his country, saying Tehran has been living up to its end of a deal meant to crimp the country’s ability to make atomic weapons.
Iranian representative Reza Najafi noted Wednesday the United Nations agency monitoring the nuclear pact between Iran and six world powers earlier this month reported no violations of the deal.
But he says it was agreed lifting sanctions “should lead to further cooperation with Iran in all fields, which regrettably yet to be materialized in full.”
He says economic and trade relations “should be pursued vigorously, otherwise the future of the agreement would be at stake.”
Both the EU and the U.S. urged Iran to continue to fully implement the agreement.
