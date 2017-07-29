TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state news agency is reporting that a U.S. navy aircraft carrier has fired a warning shot in an “unprofessional” confrontation with Iranian vessels.
A Saturday report by the official IRNA news agency says the USS Nimitz and an accompanying ship came near an Iranian oil offshore platform in the Persian Gulf and a helicopter from the ship hovered near vessels manned by Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard.
The report said the encounter took place Friday afternoon and the U.S. navy ships left the area afterward.
The confrontation comes just three days after a U.S. Navy patrol boat fired warning shots near an Iranian vessel that American sailors said came dangerously close to them during a tense encounter.
Similar incidents have been common between Iranian and American ships in recent years.