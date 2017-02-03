TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s semi-official ILNA news agency is reporting that the country has called “inhumane” a decision by the Trump administration to expand a list of medical equipment requiring federal authorization for sale to Iran.

The Friday report cites the director of Iran’s Food and Drug Administration, Rasoul Dinarvand, as saying that extending the list is “inhumane”.

Dinarvand said the equipment has diagnostic and treatment applications.

The U.S. Treasury Department recently modified on Iran, expanding a list of medical equipment that needs clearance to be sold to Iranian customers.

The Obama administration eased sanctions on Iran as part of a landmark 2015 nuclear agreement, including a ban on the sale of many medical devices, affecting products used for nuclear medicine purposes with possible uses in an atomic weapons program.