TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — More than 100 prospective candidates have registered so far on the first day of candidate registration for Iran’s May 19 presidential elections, according to a Tuesday report by the official IRNA news agency.
Registration will remain open until Saturday, and any Iranian national can apply. The applicants will then be vetted by the Guardian Council, a clerical body that will announce a final list of candidates by April 27. The council normally does not approve dissidents or women for the formal candidate list.
President Hassan Rouhani, a moderate, is eligible to run for another term. Ebrahim Raisi, a hard-line cleric close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Hamid Baghaei, a close ally of former hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, have announced plans to run. Both have vowed to fight poverty and corruption.
The coming vote is seen as a referendum on the 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, under which Iran agreed to curb its uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.
Most Read Stories
- Teacher, boy die when husband opens fire in California class VIEW
- Video of passenger getting dragged off flight sparks uproar
- After abuse allegations, Ed Murray's political foes may see opening in Seattle mayoral race
- Cornerback or offensive lineman? Here's who the mock drafts have the Seahawks taking
- Are buses to blame for Seattle's potholes? And can park-and-rides be used for carpooling? | Traffic Lab Q&A
The nuclear deal was engineered by the Rouhani administration and went into practice in 2016. Since then Iran has resumed selling oil and signed deals worth billions of dollars for passenger planes to replace its aging fleet.
However critics of the deal complain that these economic benefits have yet to trickle down to average Iranians.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.