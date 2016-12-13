TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president has ordered two of his top officials to come up with plans to respond to U.S. lawmakers passing a bill extending some economic sanctions by 10 years.

President Hassan Rouhani’s letter, published Tuesday by the state-run IRNA news agency, orders his top nuclear official to come up with a plan for how to make atomic fuel for ships and his chief diplomat to look at options for demonstrating America is in violation of the nuclear accord.

The U.S. bill, sent to President Barack Obama earlier this month, grants a 10-year extension of the Iran Sanctions Act.

The law, first passed by Congress in 1996 and renewed several times since then, allows the U.S. to slap companies with economic sanctions for doing business with Iran.