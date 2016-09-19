HAVANA (AP) — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has met with former Cuban leader Fidel Castro and his brother President Raul Castro during a one-day state visit in Havana.

Monday’s sit-down with Fidel Castro was an unusual encounter since Cuba’s 90-year-old retired president receives only a few people.

Officials did not say where they talked, but photos appeared to show them inside Castro’s home. A government statement said the two leaders discussed the importance of food production and threats to world peace.

Rouhani met separately with Raul Castro, who took over leadership of Cuba’s government in 2006 after his brother fell ill. Officials did not comment on their discussions

Iran’s president came to Cuba after attending the Non-Aligned Movement summit in Venezuela, which is the island’s main commercial and political partner.