UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister is asking U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to use his “good offices” to arrange for an Iranian aircraft to bring humanitarian supplies to victims of the deadly attack on a funeral home in Yemen’s capital and evacuate the injured.

Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed shock Sunday at the “tragic and horrific airstrikes” by the U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition fighting Shiite Houthi rebels on Saturday that killed over 140 people and injured more than 525 according to the U.N.

He said the “horrendous and heinous attack” is “out of thousands” in the past 18 months that have killed or permanently injured thousands of civilians.

Zarif called for Saudi Arabia and coalition supporters to be held accountable “for the war crimes perpetrated in Yemen over the past year and a half.”