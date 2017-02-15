TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media say authorities have allowed female spectators at a beach volleyball tournament after organizers threatened to halt the event in protest.

The semi-official ISNA news agency reported that women were allowed into the stadium Wednesday at the start of the four-day international tournament on Kish island.

It says authorities backtracked after the international volleyball federation, known as FIVB, threatened to suspend the event in protest.

Female fans are traditionally barred from attending male sporting events in the Islamic Republic.