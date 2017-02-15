TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media say authorities have allowed female spectators at a beach volleyball tournament after organizers threatened to halt the event in protest.
The semi-official ISNA news agency reported that women were allowed into the stadium Wednesday at the start of the four-day international tournament on Kish island.
It says authorities backtracked after the international volleyball federation, known as FIVB, threatened to suspend the event in protest.
Female fans are traditionally barred from attending male sporting events in the Islamic Republic.
Most Read Stories
- Disappearance of Seattle-based crab boat, crew a ‘mystery’
- ‘These boys loved what they did’: Former crabber on missing Destination talks about lost boat, lost brother
- Seattle ‘Dreamer’ sues over his detention under Trump’s immigration actions
- Conservative Seattle talk show host Michael Medved opposed Trump, now tries to maintain hope
- Teenage girl shot by police after altercation with boyfriend in Arlington
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.