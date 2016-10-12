AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State University President Steven Leath has donated $2,500 more to make up for the costs of his accident in a university airplane.
Leath and his wife announced previously they’d donated $15,000 to the university to compensate for repair and storage costs the school originally paid after a July 2015 hard landing in ISU’s single-engine plane.
The school said Wednesday the Leaths gave an additional $2,500 after learning the actual costs were $17,300. The original payment was based on an estimate for repair costs that was low.
A pilot, Leath is trying to move beyond questions about his use of university planes for a mix of official travel and personal business. The Board of Regents is reviewing whether he violated policies.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy rain, strong winds: 4-day stretch of storms on its way
- Police kill knife-bearing man as final holdouts are evicted from Jungle WATCH
- With Falcons staying in town, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson takes some special guests on his weekly hospital tour
- Don’t say ‘Happy Yom Kippur!’ and 4 other tips for the Jewish holy day
- Don’t permit homeless camping in Seattle’s green spaces | Editorial
The accident came as the Leaths returned from vacation.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.