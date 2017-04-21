ADEL, Iowa (AP) — A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for hacking to death his girlfriend, her teenage daughter and their landlord with a machete in central Iowa.
The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2q0fGVA ) that Carlos Hernandez-Ventura was sentenced Friday, a month after being found guilty on three counts of first-degree murder.
Prosecutors say Hernandez-Ventura used a machete on Oct. 29 to kill 34-year-old Lourdes Flor De Leake, 14-year-old Melany Barraza and 78-year-old Juan Jimenez Tejada at a home in Perry, about 30 miles northwest of Des Moines.
Hernandez-Ventura testified at trial that Leake’s estranged husband ordered the deaths, but investigators say they found no evidence he was involved.
Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com
