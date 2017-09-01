DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A central Iowa father has been acquitted in the death last year of his infant son inside a sweltering car.
Television station KCCI reports that Judge Michael Huppert on Friday found Lance Williams not guilty of child endangerment, neglect and abandonment.
The judge said the state failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Williams acted in either a knowing or reckless manner in the June 11, 2016, death of the 6-month-old boy.
Police say Williams had left the baby unattended in a car outside a Des Moines barbershop. The temperature in Des Moines that day reached 91 degrees.
Most Read Stories
- Video surfaces of King County sheriff's detective pulling gun on motorcyclist; he's been placed on leave WATCH
- Autopsy shows Charleena Lyles was shot 7 times by police
- Quarterback competition becoming dilemma as Seahawks wrap up perfect preseason by beating Raiders
- Report: Seahawks trying to trade receiver Jermaine Kearse
- The artist behind the viral image of Seattle’s wacky intersections
___
Information from: KCCI-TV, http://www.kcci.com