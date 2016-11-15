DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Republican lawmaker in Iowa says he’ll introduce legislation that would cut the budgets of state universities that spend money on students upset about the presidential election.
The Des Moines Register (http://dmreg.co/2fRd0W5 ) reports that Rep. Bobby Kaufmann calls the planned legislation the “suck it up, buttercup bill.” It would target state universities that use taxpayer dollars to fund election-related sit-ins and grief counseling above and beyond what is normally available to students.
University of Northern Iowa students and faculty gathered at three sessions to discuss the election and their fears. Spokesman Scott Ketelsen says no money was spent on those sessions.
Students and faculty at Iowa State University held a rally, and University of Iowa student groups held events. The schools say no extra funds were spent on the events.
