MILAN (AP) — A migration organization says that about 340 migrants have died or gone missing in four Mediterranean Sea shipwrecks over the past two-and-a-half days.
Flavio Di Giacomo, Italy spokesman for the International Organization for Migration, says that brings to over 4,500 the number of migrants who have died or disappeared so far this year making the risky sea voyage, the deadliest year on record.
Di Giacomo said Thursday that the recent toll includes a rescue overnight by Doctors without Borders of 27 migrants, who reported that more than 130 people had been on board their rubber dinghy when it sank. Seven bodies were recovered.
Di Giacomo said the toll is increasing this year as smugglers are forcing departures despite rough winter seas.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ cast member Jake Harris hospitalized; police investigating attack
- Earl Thomas, Rob Gronkowski have cool Twitter exchange about hard hit in Sunday's game
- The reason the Seahawks released RB Christine Michael: trust and consistency
- Trump voters hiding in plain sight in King County | Danny Westneat
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.