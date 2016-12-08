LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The IOC has cleared all three candidate cities for the 2024 Olympics to advance to the next stage of the bidding race.

Thursday’s decision by the International Olympic Committee executive board was widely expected. The bid cities are Paris, Los Angeles and Budapest, Hungary.

The IOC says “no significant issues were flagged at this stage that would not merit supporting the advancement of a particular city to the next stage.”

The bid cities now have until Feb. 3 to submit documents regarding “games delivery, experience and venue legacy.”

The IOC will select the host city next September in Lima, Peru.