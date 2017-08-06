BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Investigators are seeking suspects after an explosive device shattered windows and damaged an office at a suburban Minneapolis mosque.
No one was injured in the Saturday morning blast at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington.
Police say there were no injuries, but the explosion damaged the imam’s office.
Richard Thornton is the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Minneapolis Division. He says investigators have recovered components of the device to figure how it was put together. And investigators will try to determine whether the incident was a hate crime.
Most Read Stories
- Aggressive mountain goats in Olympic National Park: how to help decide their fate
- Ex-UW rowers charged with filming, sharing video of sex with women
- U.S. Attorney General Sessions criticizes Washington state’s legal marijuana system
- Why so much smoke in Seattle from B.C. wildfires? 'Nature's air conditioning' is broken, weather service says
- Seafair Pirates, accused of targeting women and showing up drunk, no longer welcome at some festivals
The mosque primarily serves people from the area’s large Somali community.