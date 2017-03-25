Share story

By
The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal investigators have recovered a bright orange data recorder, often referred to as a “black box,” after the fiery crash of a small plane into a suburban Atlanta subdivision.

WSB-TV reports (http://2wsb.tv/2nQW7kP ) that federal investigators said at a Saturday briefing that the pilot told air traffic controllers before the crash that he was having an issue with the airplane’s autopilot feature.

The Cessna Citation I crashed Friday evening, killing the pilot and setting a house ablaze.

FAA spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt said it happened about 3 miles from an airport in Cobb County, just northwest of Atlanta.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Cobb County Fire Department spokeswoman Denell Boyd said the plane was on its way to Fulton County Airport when it crashed next to a house and exploded.

No one on the ground was hurt.

The Associated Press