A sheriff’s deputy in western Tennessee has shot a man who a witness said was behind her garage and carrying a rifle.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that 32-year-old Robert Solberg of Humboldt was hospitalized after being shot by a Gibson County deputy Thursday morning near Humboldt.
Investigators said they recovered a long gun believed to be Solberg’s at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas said he didn’t know how many times Solberg was shot. No details were released about his condition. The statement did not identify the races of either the deputy or Solberg.
