FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say National Transportation Safety Board investigators have arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, where a cargo plane caught fire upon landing.

Broward County Aviation Department spokesman Greg Meyer told The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2f0keqE ) the airport’s north runway would remain closed while investigators assess the FedEx plane.

The airport’s south runway has reopened. Officials said there were 43 delayed flights and six cancelled flights Saturday morning.

The plane’s left wing and fuel tank caught fire Friday evening as it landed. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Jachles said the fire didn’t spread to the 46,000 pieces of mail and other cargo the plane carried from Memphis, Tennessee.

In a statement, FedEx said the plane’s only crew members were both pilots who escaped down a rope ladder.