ATLANTA (AP) — A death investigator says a prominent Atlanta businesswoman died from a gunshot wound to the back as she rode in a car near Piedmont Park.

Atlanta police spokeswoman Kim Jones says 63-year-old Diane McIver was in the passenger seat with people she knew when a gun was discharged inside the vehicle. She died in surgery at Emory Hospital early Monday after the shooting.

Mark Guilbeau, an investigator with the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2dAHi28 ) that her cause of death has been listed as homicide — the death of a person at the hands of another.

McIver was president of Corey Airport Services, an Atlanta-based marketing company.

No charges have been announced and few other details have been released.

