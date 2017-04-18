Share story

By
The Associated Press

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (AP) — Army investigators have arrived at the scene of a Black Hawk helicopter crash in Maryland that left one crew member dead and two injured.

The U.S. Army Military District of Washington said in a statement Tuesday night that investigators arrived earlier in the day to begin looking into the cause of the crash.

The helicopter went down Monday on a golf course in Leonardtown, about 60 miles southeast of Washington.

The statement says 22-year-old Spc. Jeremy Darrell Tomlin, originally from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Most Read Stories

3-course dinners for $32 starting April 2.

Injured were Chief Warrant Officer Christopher Nicholas and Capt. Terikazu Onoda. The Army says both are in critical condition at a Baltimore hospital.

All three were assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion stationed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

The Associated Press