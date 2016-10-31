NEWBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — The investigation is ongoing into a fatal shooting at a Halloween party that left two young upstate New York women dead and five other people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Lt. Richard Carrion of the Newburgh Police Department says Monday that authorities aren’t commenting on the investigation into Sunday’s early morning shooting at a costume party held in an apartment building in the city, located about 60 miles north of New York.

Eighteen-year-old Omani Free and 20-year-old Tabitha Cruz, both of Newburgh, were killed. Five other people were wounded and are expected to recover.

Rhonda Valentine-Free, Free’s mother, said her daughter decided to go to the party when a friend became available on Saturday night. Police say the gunfire erupted around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police say at least one suspect fled the scene.